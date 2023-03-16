Gov. Justice announces 2022 WV Big Buck Photo Contest winners

The Big Buck Photo Contest, sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and Department of Tourism, was open to residents and nonresidents and included a youth division for hunters 17 and younger and an adult division for hunters 18 and older.



To enter the contest, hunters had to submit a photo with a buck they harvested during a 2022 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt. Each entrant was required to show proof of a valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License and had to include the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for the buck.



Finalists were chosen by random drawing from all eligible entries and winners were selected by a judging committee made up of Gov. Justice, WVDNR Director Brett McMillion and Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby or their designated representatives. Winning photos were selected based on photo composition, size of the buck’s antlers, number of antler points and how well the hunt was described. Finalist photos can be viewed here.



The 20 youth participants will all receive one lifetime hunting and fishing license. The five adult winners can choose one lifetime hunting license or a two-night state forest cabin stay. Only West Virginia residents are eligible for a lifetime license.