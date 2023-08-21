Gov. Justice announces 21 art grants.

The awarded grants include:



Arts Partners – The Arts Partners grant program provides operating support for staffing and programming to stable, long-standing arts organizations with full-time staff and operating budgets of at least $100,000. This funding allows them to further their missions and provide high-quality arts programming to their communities.

Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will receive $60,567 for general operating support.Greenbrier Repertory Theatre Company in Lewisburg will receive $36,653 for general operating support.

Arts in Education – Arts Exposure – The Arts in Education – Arts Exposure Projects grant program provides support for schools and nonprofit organizations, as well as individual artists and artist collectives, to present professional performing, literary, and visual artists to students in grades K-12.

Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $5,850 for support for touring theatrical productions for local students.WV Professional Dance Company in Beckley will receive $15,000 for support for performances and workshops in 12 West Virginia schools

Arts in Education – School-Based and Out-of-School Based Projects – The Arts in Education – School-Based and Out-of-School-Based Projects grant provides support for schools and nonprofit organizations for curriculum-based, hands-on projects that involve K12 students and teachers.

Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $2,846 for support for technical theater workshops for middle and high school students.Greenbrier County Board of Education in Lewisburg will receive $15,521 for support for teaching artists in 150 K-12 classrooms.High Rocks Educational Corporation in Hillsboro will receive $12,880 for support for arts education activities at two summer camps for students.

Creative Aging for Lifelong Learning – The Creative Aging grant program provides support for individual artists, schools, local governments, and 501(c)(3) organizations to carry out projects that teach a new skill in the arts to a group of adults.

Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $5,000 for support for an intergenerational choir project.

Cultural Facilities – The Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources grant program provides funding for building and renovation projects at arts facilities and history museums. West Virginia is one of only 11 states to have a brick-and-mortar grant program. Every dollar awarded is matched with local dollars and employs local people in the design, building, and construction trades.

Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $35,6045 for sound and lighting upgrades.RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton will receive $58,900 for Phase II of the Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture.

Cultural Facilities Fast Track – The Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources Fast Track grant program provides up to $10,000 in emergency support to schools, local governments, and 501(c)3 organizations for the renovation of arts venues and history museums, accessibility improvements, and capital purchasesTheatre West Virginia in Beaver will receive $10,000 for stage upgrades at Grandview.

Community Arts Project Support – The Community Arts Project Support grant program provides funding for nonprofit organizations and local governments to provide arts programming in all disciplines to the public. Categories include presenting artists, performing artists, visual arts, media arts, and folk and traditional arts.

Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem will receive $11,400 for support for performances at Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival.Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $20,000 for support for the Wild & Wonderful and Almost Heaven performance series.Pocahontas County Opera House Foundation in Marlinton will receive $18,529 for support for the 2023-24 performance services and for staffing support.RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton will receive $9,875 for support for First Friday concerts, annual performances and Wings on Mercer.WV Professional Dance Company in Beckley will receive $20,000 for support for the creation and performance of new works.

Folk Arts Project Support – The Living Traditions grant program provides support for schools, local governments, and 501(c)(3) organizations that host workshops, activities, or trainings to West Virginians in folk or traditional arts.

High Rocks Educational Corporation in Hillsboro will receive $5,000 for support for old-time bluegrass jams and contests.

Professional Development for Artists – Provides funding for individual artists to expand or improve their work or share their expertise with others.Joshua Nathanael Seldomridge of Lewisburg will receive $4,500 for support for travel expenses and fees for mentorship under a master artist.

State Budget Line Items – Funding included in the state’s budget, proposed by the Governor and passed by the West Virginia Legislature. Greenbrier Valley Theater – $115,000Theater Arts of West Virginia – $90,000State Fair of West Virginia – $31,241