Gov. Justice announces $373 million investment from seven new and existing companies in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced during his State of the State address last week that seven companies will generate more than 570 new, high-paying jobs and a total investment of over $373 million.



“The economic development momentum and investment we’re seeing is another indicator of the prosperity we are creating here in our great state,” Gov. Justice said. “I want to thank these companies for believing in West Virginia as much as I do, and I’m excited to help them be successful in their business any way we can.



“How does it feel every time you go to the plate, you hit a home run. That’s exactly how it feels right now in West Virginia. We’ve got more and more businesses calling over and over wanting to bring opportunities and jobs to our state. What is happening in West Virginia is absolutely unbelievable.”



The specifics of the investments may be found on the West Virginia Economic Development Authority’s website.



The companies and investments approved, are:



Investment by new companies:



Watt Fuel Cell

WATT Fuel Cell develops and manufactures Solid Oxide Fuel Cell systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as natural gas and propane. The company has committed to invest $64,000,000 in Monongalia County.



Investment by existing companies:



Alcon

Alcon is a fabricator of intraocular lenses and delivery systems used for the treatment of cataracts. The company has committed to invest $70,000,000 in Cabell County.



Clean Seas

Clean-Seas is an innovative plastics recycling and manufacturing subsidiary of Clean Vision Corporation. The company has committed to invest $50,000,000 in Kanawha County.



Gestamp

Gestamp is an international group dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of metal automotive components. The company has committed to invest $70,000,000 in Kanawha County.



Mountain Top Beverage

Mountaintop Beverage is a best-in-class, aseptic beverage manufacturing facility. The company has committed to invest $90,000,000 in Monongalia County.



Pure Watercraft

Pure Watercraft is the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats. The company has committed to invest $6,000,000 in Brooke County.



SMR Technologies

SMR Technologies manufactures aircraft de-icers, helicopter floats, in-flight refueling and more. The company has committed to invest $23,000,000 in Nicholas County.



“These investments support the retention of more than 1,300 existing jobs across seven companies and assist in the continued expansion of the opportunities available in our state,” Secretary of the Department of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael said. “These businesses are serving a variety of industries around the globe, from right here in West Virginia.”