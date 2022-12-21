Gov. Justice announces $6,000 raise for WVDNR Police Officers

The WVDNR Police, which is the state’s oldest law enforcement agency, celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022.



“We are an agency built on 125 years of integrity, 125 years of loyal service to the people of West Virginia and 125 years of pride in who we’ve been and who we’ve become,” said Col. Bobby Cales, chief of the WVDNR’s Law Enforcement Section. “We’re thankful for all the ways Gov. Justice supports our agency and the outpouring of support this year for the 126 dedicated men and women who make up the WVDNR Police. They are widely recognized, highly trained and well respected within the ranks of our nation’s fish and game protectors. This raise will go a long way in recognizing them for all the long hours and sacrifices they make for our state.”



To learn more about the WVDNR Police, visit WVdnr.gov/law-enforcement.