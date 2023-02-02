Gov. Justice announces appointments of McHugh and Hubbard to Dept. of Administration positions

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of John Mchugh as Director of the General Services Division (GSD) and Arlie Hubbard as Executive Director of the Real Estate Division, both under the Department of Administration. McHugh is the current Real Estate Division Director. Hubbard is the current Real Estate Division Deputy Director. Both appointments are effective Feb. 25, 2023.



This announcement comes after current GSD Director Bill Barry gave notice of retirement, effective Feb. 25, 2023.



As director of GSD, McHugh will oversee the operations and maintenance of state facilities and the management of various state construction projects. McHugh holds significant experience related to construction and facilities management from his prior work with the West Virginia Military Authority, where he was counsel for the West Virginia National Guard’s Construction and Facilities Management Office. He is also a licensed West Virginia Contractor, and has an extensive background as an attorney in the private sector.



Hubbard is a West Virginia native who graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 2008 and joined the State Bar in 2009. Before joining the Real Estate Division as its Deputy Director in March 2020, he served as General Counsel to the House of Delegates Committee on Government Organization for more than four years. During this time, he drafted legislation and provided legal expertise to the Committee and members of the Legislature. He earned his Real Estate Broker’s License in 2019.