Gov. Justice announces appointments to the West Virginia First Foundation

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today five appointments to the West Virginia First Foundation.



The appointments are as follows:

Matt Harvey – Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney representing Region 2

Jeff Sandy – Former Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, representing Region 3.

Dora Stutler – Harrison Superintendent of Schools Representing Region 4

Alys Smith – Attorney and Philanthropist representing Region 5

Greg Duckworth – Raleigh County Commissioner and retired State Trooper representing Region 6



The State Legislature formally recognized the West Virginia First Foundation through Senate Bill 674 in the 2023 Legislative Session. Gov. Justice signed the bill into law on March 22, 2023.



The West Virginia First Foundation is a private foundation that will advance the goal of abating the opioid epidemic by providing a long-term steady stream of money to fund the efforts by both private and governmental entities. The Foundation will direct the spending of settlement funds received from the Opioid Litigation the State has engaged in.



The governing board consists of 11 members representing the interests of the State of West Virginia and local government. The Governor appoints five members to the governing board with the advice and consent of the Senate. The local governments in each of six regions select a governing board member to represent their region.