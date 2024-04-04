Gov. Justice announces artistic enhancements and construction schedule for historic mural additions to West Virginia Rotunda

|CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice today announced plans for the installation of eight new murals in the historic West Virginia State Capitol Rotunda.
These beautiful artworks, which will depict iconic state scenes and landmarks, are set to be installed between April and November of this year.
|Battle of Philippi Bridge
|“Our State Capitol is already one of the most stunning in the nation, and the addition of these murals will only add to its beauty,” Gov Justice said. “This is something that’s been talked about since the Capitol’s completion in 1932, and here we are nearly 100 years later, finally, getting this project across the finish line. I cannot wait for these to be finished.”
The murals will be installed at the 3rd floor level of the Rotunda, at approximately 52’10” high from the 1st Floor level. The installation process will be phased, with four lunettes (semi-circular spaces above doorways) being completed first, followed by four pendentives (curved triangular sections supporting a dome).
|State Seal
|A detailed construction schedule has been developed to ensure the work is completed efficiently and with minimal disruption to the public. The schedule is as follows:April 1st: Installation begins with the “Battle of Philippi Bridge” and “State Seal” lunettes.June 3rd: Installation continues with the “Shiveree of Seneca Rock” and “Harpers Ferry 1859” lunettes.August 5th: Work begins on the first two pendentives.September 16th: Work continues on the remaining two pendentives.November 12th: Scaffolding dismantled and removed from the site.
|Shiveree of Seneca Rock
|Key points about the construction project:Eight murals will be installed in total, depicting important West Virginia scenes and landmarks.Installation will be phased between April and November 2024.Stationary scaffolding will be used to provide safe access for artists.All necessary safety measures will be taken to protect the Rotunda and surrounding areas.The project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2024.