Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Hatchery upgrades

Zach Adkins, an avid multi-species angler, was given a plaque commemorating his accomplishment today during a ceremony at the Bowden State Fish Hatchery in Elkins with Gov. Justice and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources officials.



“When we announced this exciting new program back in January, we knew it was going to be a game-changer for fishing and here we are today with the proof that West Virginia has some of the best fishing programs and opportunities you can find,” said Gov. Justice. “I want to congratulate Mr. Adkins for being the first to complete this lifetime achievement and to encourage all our anglers to get out there and try and become a West Virginia Master Angler.”



To receive the Master Angler Award, anglers must legally catch all species listed for the specific slam and submit a time-stamped photo with their catch with their application. Each slam must be completed within a calendar year to qualify, but all six do not need to be completed in the same year. Adkins officially completed the program on West Virginia Day, June 20, 2022.



“I just want to give a big thanks to everyone attached to this new program,” Adkins said. “As a multi-species angler, it’s been a blast checking all the boxes.”