Gov. Justice announces contract award for Hal Greer Boulevard renovations in Huntington

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced a construction contract for a massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard from Washington Avenue to 3rd Avenue in Huntington today.The Hal Greer Boulevard Rehabilitation Program contract has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $13,551,000. The goal of the renovation is to make the area more user-friendly for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, and to make the corridor more attractive.”We want more and more goodness that will bring economic development to the area that brings us opportunities,” Gov. Justice said. “We want to see people riding bicycles, don’t we? Don’t we want to see people walking on the sidewalks and being safe? Don’t we want to see goodness and beauty all around us? Don’t we deserve that? That’s the bottom line of this whole thing.”
|Some project features will include a greenspace along the Hal Greer corridor, newly paved crosswalks, improved traffic signal timing, expanded sidewalks, a protected bike lane from 3rd. Ave. to 7th. Ave., a protected pedestrian and bike path under the viaduct, added on-street parking near Marshall University’s campus, realigned intersections at 10th Ave. and Charleston Ave., and improved lighting.
“This is a great example of working together with local planning organizations and the city of Huntington to see this project come to fruition,” Secretary of the WV Dept. of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E., said. “This will improve the overall operation of Hal Greer Boulevard for both motorists and non-motorists.”
|The City of Huntington will contribute 20% of the project’s cost. The remaining 80% is funded through a federal grant with the West Virginia Division of Highways serving as a conduit for the funds.
“We’re making sure folks know when they come into the Ohio River Valley and look at Huntington, West Virginia, that this is the bright, bright, brilliant shining light between Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Louisville,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “We’re doing this because of the partnership we have with you, Governor. You’re forward-thinking, and we’re now looking at the next 50 years.”
|The WVDOH worked closely with both the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and the City of Huntington to develop the improvement plan for Hal Greer Boulevard, which is a major artery into the city. The section of Hal Greer Boulevard to be renovated passes by Cabell Huntington Hospital and Marshall University.
Other partners who aided in the project’s planning include Marshall Health, Thundercloud, Fairfield Alliance, Fairfield Community Development Corporation, A.D. Lewis Community Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Mountain Health Network, Huntington Housing Authority, Corridor Businesses, and residents of the area.
The project was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.