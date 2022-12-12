Gov. Justice announces contract award for Hal Greer Boulevard renovations in Huntington

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced a construction contract for a massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard from Washington Avenue to 3rd Avenue in Huntington today.The Hal Greer Boulevard Rehabilitation Program contract has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $13,551,000. The goal of the renovation is to make the area more user-friendly for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, and to make the corridor more attractive.”We want more and more goodness that will bring economic development to the area that brings us opportunities,” Gov. Justice said. “We want to see people riding bicycles, don’t we? Don’t we want to see people walking on the sidewalks and being safe? Don’t we want to see goodness and beauty all around us? Don’t we deserve that? That’s the bottom line of this whole thing.”