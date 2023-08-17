Gov. Justice announces exciting lineup of activities for this year’s Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration

This annual event, designed to introduce people to hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other outdoor activities in a safe and hands-on environment, will give visitors a chance to participate in family-friendly activities, listen to live music, meet outdoor television personalities, purchase various hunting, fishing, and outdoor sporting goods, and win prizes.



“West Virginia’s hunting and fishing traditions are sacred, and our National Hunting and Fishing Days is a place where we can all come together, celebrate our shared outdoor heritage, and promote the beauty and goodness that our great state has to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “This incredible event will be here before we know it, so I want to encourage West Virginians to get their tickets early and start planning their trip while there’s still time.”



In addition to the popular Outdoor Youth Challenge and other familiar activities, West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days will feature exciting new attractions and guest appearances this year. On Saturday, the hosts of Fly Rod Chronicles, The Chase, and Whitetail Frenzy will be available to sign autographs. Also, on Saturday, visitors can sample wild game and farm-fresh food at a new station featuring signature dishes prepared by West Virginia State Parks chefs.



“I want to thank our friends from the Fly Rod Chronicles, The Chase, and Whitetail Frenzy for taking the time out of their busy schedules to come and help us make West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days an event you don’t want to miss,” West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said. “I also want to thank all of the WVDNR staff who have put in countless hours of hard work these past few months to make this year’s event something truly special for people to enjoy.”



Tickets to West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days are $10, and kids ages 15 and younger get in for free. Food sample tickets will be available at the event in packs of 5 for $5 or 20 for $15. Those purchasing tickets online by Aug. 31 will receive five complimentary food sample tickets. For more information about this deal and to buy event tickets, visit WVdnr.gov/nhfd.



Children attending this year will once again be able to participate in the Outdoor Youth Challenge, a series of activities designed to introduce kids to various hunting, fishing, wildlife, and outdoor activities. Children ages 6-18 who try at least ten activities will be eligible to win prizes, including a lifetime hunting and fishing license and a conservation camp scholarship. Kids can participate on Saturday or Sunday. To claim a prize, kids must be present for the drawing on the day they enter their names.



“West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration is a spectacular annual event with activities and attractions that will appeal to the whole family, not just the avid outdoors person,” James Bailey, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, which oversees the WVDNR, said.



West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days is co-sponsored by the WVDNR, the West Virginia Wildlife Federation, and the Summit Bechtel Reserve. The event will be open Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking for the entire weekend is free and located close to the vendor mall. To ease travel, we are pleased to offer shuttle services, including an accessibility shuttle to additional youth activities at the Summit’s shooting range.



To learn more about the event, visit WVdnr.gov/nhfd.