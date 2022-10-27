Gov. Justice announces expanded West Virginia State Parks discounts available to veterans and active duty military personnel

Charleston, WV– As a show of appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that several discounts for all United States veterans are available. Veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays.

“I truly believe that we owe every single thing we have in this life to these brave men and women, and we should always do everything in our power to show our appreciation,” Gov. Justice said. “Providing discounts for trips to our beautiful state parks is just a drop in the bucket, but I believe it’s a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude as we approach Veterans Day this year.”

To receive the 50% off lodging deal, guests can make an online reservation at WVstateparks.com and use offer code “VETS50” at checkout. When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, the “Veterans Appreciation” rate should be requested. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.

The 50% off lodging deal begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 30. During this period, the deal can be utilized on lodge rooms booked as far in advance as March 31, 2023.

West Virginia State Parks is also expanding discounts to show appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel year round. Exclusive, year-round discounts available to veterans and active duty military personnel include the following:

10% off entire lodge and cabin stays

15% off greens fees at West Virginia State Parks golf courses with offer code

15% off dining at lodge park restaurants

Details about these discounts, exclusions and how to redeem them can be found online at WVstateparks.com/deals.

“WV State Parks loves supporting veterans and those men and women currently serving. It’s truly a privilege to be able to offer these deals to these individuals who have served and continue to serve our country,” West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed said. “When someone has sacrificed so much, it brings our team joy to know we can repay them with these discounts.”

About West Virginia State Parks

West Virginia’s state parks and forests are the vacation destination of choice for more than 7 million people each year. Made up of 35 parks, nine forests and three rail trails, the West Virginia State Parks system provides endless opportunities for family fun and adventure. Make memories that last forever. Book your adventure at WVstateparks.com.



West Virginia State Parks is managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, a division of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.