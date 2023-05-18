Gov. Justice announces Get Paid to Pay it Forward campaign, paying drivers to transport individuals in Jobs & Hope WV Program

“The drug epidemic is a real problem that could have brought this entire state to our knees economically and socially,” Gov. Justice said. “But Jobs & Hope WV is doing an amazing job and really saving lives. This is tough stuff, and we need more help, but it’s worth it. The people of West Virginia are worth it. So, we’ve designed this service to help people. We’re incentivizing everybody to step up and let the world know that we have this program available and that we’re going to keep doing good. We have a lot of successes to report but we still have lots and lots to do.”



The campaign welcomes anyone to sign up as a driver, but it also encourages individuals in recovery to apply as contract workers through Modivcare. These drivers will be paid per mile and can choose the assignments they accept, offering single trips or recurring rides.



To become a transportation provider, visit HELP4WV.com or contact wv.idprocess@modivcare.com for more information.