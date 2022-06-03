GOV. JUSTICE ANNOUNCES GREENPOWER TO LAUNCH PILOT PROJECT FOR ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES ACROSS WV



Also during Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Justice took time out from his remarks about COVID-19 to welcome Mark Nestlen, a spokesperson for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.



The Governor has directed West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael to work alongside GreenPower to develop a pilot project to familiarize school districts in the state with electric school buses.



The pilot project will be designed to help school districts take advantage of the federal money that is currently available for the near 100% purchase of electric buses.



“In essence, they can almost get those buses for free. The large school buses will have a $375,000 rebate from the federal government. For the smaller school buses, it’s $285,000. And then they get an additional $20,000 per bus after that to work on charging infrastructure,” Nestlen said. “Governor, with your direction for us to get out there and show the school districts how this will work for them, in combination with this money coming down from the federal government, is really going to do the job of helping move students safely, get them to school, help them learn better, and will achieve more economic growth for the state.



“Again, Governor, I thank you for what you’ve done to make GreenPower feel welcome in West Virginia,” he added.