Gov. Justice announces historic redevelopment projects in Fayetteville

This announcement comes on the heels of several other significant economic development announcements. West Virginia has become a national leader in so many areas, and investors are taking note.



“Governor Justice promised a rocket ship ride for West Virginia, and he is surely delivering on that promise,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “We’re seeing new development across all corners of the Mountain State, and this redevelopment continues that momentum by answering two immediate calls for lodging and local infrastructure. My team stands ready to assist Charlie in any way we can as this project comes to fruition.”



“Everything is really cooking in West Virginia right now, but it still takes people like Charlie and an organization like Mountain Shore Properties to step up and help make it even better,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s amazing how we yearn to come home. West Virginia is a special place. It gives us our roots.



“These people could be doing this project in lots of different places, but they’ve chosen us because they want to be part of the good stuff that’s going on in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice continued. “You can be assured that the people of this great community and state will never forget what they’re doing, because it’s so meaningful.”