Gov. Justice announces immediate availability of Moderna, J&J booster shots

CASE NUMBERS & HOSPITALIZATIONS UPDATE

On Friday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 8,746 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; up by 277 since the Governor’s previous briefing on Wednesday.



Despite the small increase over the past two days, the active case count is down overall by 20,998 cases since peaking one month ago, a drop of 70.6% in that time.



COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov



Meanwhile, the state continues to see a steady downward trend in the number of severe COVID cases.



The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all dropped between 30.7% and 40.5% since peaking in the final week of September.



The number of hospitalizations is now 686; down by 99 over the past week. Since peaking at 1,012, hospitalizations have dropped by 326 (32.2%).



The number of patients in ICUs is now 205; down by 22 over the past week. Since peaking at 296, the number of patients in ICUs has dropped by 91 (30.7%).



The number of patients on ventilators is now 116; down by 47 over the past week. Since peaking at 195, the number of patients on ventilators has dropped by 79 (40.5%).



The County Alert System map continues to show modest improvement, featuring four green counties, four yellow counties, nine gold counties, 24 orange counties, and 14 red counties.