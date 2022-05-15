Gov. Justice announces massive road project to connect Welch with Coalfields Expressway

“I am absolutely committed beyond belief to get this project finished because it opens up the whole world to southern West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice. “It took decades for us to get in this mess. This is a dogs’ mess that we’re crawling out of but we’re getting there.”



Future plans are also in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.



Once all planned sections of the Expressway are completed, it will eventually connect the West Virginia Turnpike at Beckley with US 23 at Slate, Virginia, opening the southern coalfields to never-before-seen economic development opportunities.



“We’re doing everything we can to execute the Governor’s vision,” said Secretary Wriston. “I drove around McDowell County today. The roads in McDowell County are as good as anywhere in the state now and they’re getting better every day.”