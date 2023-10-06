Gov. Justice announces more than $800,000 in Sexual Assault Services Program grant awards

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $801,797.00 in West Virginia Sexual Assault Services Program grant funds to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services. These funds will be used to provide and expand direct services to victims of sexual assault throughout the state. The Sexual Assault Services Program was created by the Violence Against Women and Department of Justice Reauthorization Act of 2005 and provides grant dollars to states and territories to assist them in supporting rape crisis centers that provide core services, direct intervention, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault. These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).Funds were awarded to the following:

Foundation for Rape Information and Services — $801,797.00

These funds will be utilized to identify, provide and expand direct services to victims of sexual assault in the state. The sub-grantee will provide monitoring and technical assistance to the eligible Sexual Assault Programs in the state.