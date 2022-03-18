Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State.



“We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current nurses whose commitment to the well-being of their fellow West Virginians is unmatched,” Gov Justice said. “This initiative represents a truly historic investment in our state’s nursing workforce, and I am thrilled that these funds are already on their way to strengthen education programs across the state.”



Gov. Justice has dedicated $48 million for the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program to support new and expanded initiatives that will train new nurses, fully fund the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program, value nurses already practicing in the state, and recruit nurses into West Virginia.



WVU Says that The West Virginia University School of Nursing has been awarded a total of $2 million through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program.

Through two separate $1 million awards, the WVU School of Nursing plans to expand our existing Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at multiple campuses, including Morgantown, Beckley, Bridgeport and Keyser.

The project will expand BSN admissions across multiple WVU School of Nursing campuses. At our newest campus in Bridgeport, through a partnership with United Hospital Center (UHC), the BSN Fast Track program will admit a first cohort of 24 in September 2022. The investment is also expected to support 20 new nursing students at the Beckley Campus.



Concord University has been awarded $1.5 million through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, which is designed to address the state’s nursing shortage through a multifaceted approach to attract, train, and retain nurses in the Mountain State. Representing a fundamental part of this approach, an award program was established to fund nursing program expansion projects at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia.



Through Concord’s award, the department of Health Sciences plans to establish a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. The investment is expected to support up to 35 new nursing students at Concord University.





The nursing education programs receiving funding through this announcement are: RN Programs Alderson Broaddus University Blue Ridge Community & Technical College Bluefield State College Davis & Elkins College Fairmont State University New River Community & Technical College Shepherd University Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College St. Mary’s School of Nursing University of Charleston West Liberty University West Virginia Junior College West Virginia Northern Community College West Virginia State University West Virginia University West Virginia University Institute of Technology West Virginia University at Parkersburg Wheeling University

LPN Programs Boone Career and Technical Center John D. Rockefeller Career Center Med Care Training Center Mingo Extended Learning Center New River Community & Technical College

New Programs Bridge Valley Community & Technical College Concord University Marshall University & Glenville State University joint program The nursing program expansion awards are administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System. Funded projects were required to be focused on increasing enrollment in pre-licensure nursing programs through innovative approaches focused on timely degree completion and licensure for graduates.



“We are tremendously grateful to Gov. Justice for providing this historic funding to support the expansion of nursing education programs across West Virginia,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Through these new projects, our postsecondary education community will be better positioned to help shore up West Virginia’s nursing workforce – which, in turn, will help support our nurses working tirelessly on the front lines right now.”



The West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Initiative builds upon Gov. Justice’s successful Save Our Care program, which he made possible with an initial $58 million in payments to hospitals intended to help them retain and hire staff.