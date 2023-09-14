Gov. Justice announces new anti-human trafficking initiative

The “YOU CAN” initiative provides WV citizens with a local reporting line. This information is relayed to the appropriate federal, state and local authorities for investigation, intervention and action.“When citizens are empowered to report the signs of trafficking and talk about the problem, our communities become part of the solution,” said Mark Sorsaia, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. “We all need to be aware and work to intervene and mitigate this terrible behavior to protect our friends, neighbors and our children.” The public is encouraged to be aware of the tools and resources available to report suspicious behavior. The YOU CAN initiative and the WVFC website offer local and national human trafficking resources and a way for victims and members of the community to learn about and report information.West Virginians can submit a human trafficking tip online at go.wv.gov/TipsHT, by emailing wvfusion@wv.gov, calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting “Be Free” or 233733. Dial 911 for immediate threats or emergencies. West Virginia has partnered with My Mobile Witness to implement a “see something, send something” reporting system that can be completed on a smartphone or other mobile device.All West Virginians are encouraged to participate in this initiative by downloading the free See, Send application from the App Store or Google Play. The user may submit tips for “Suspicious Activity/Human Trafficking” or “School Threat or Safety Issues,” and they may also request help for “Suicide or Addiction.”Organizations interested in displaying YOU CAN materials or requesting a free training from the WVFC should contact wvfusion@wv.gov​.For more information about the YOU CAN initiative, go to fusioncenter.wv.gov.