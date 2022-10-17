Gov. Justice announces New Fall Monster Trout Stocking Program

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of a new fall Monster Trout stocking program to coincide with West Virginia’s regular fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, 2022.



The new Monster Trout stocking also includes a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.



Anglers who hit the water during this special stocking will be greeted with peak fall foliage occurring across West Virginia, producing the best color in more than a decade.



“As a lifelong angler who loves West Virginia with everything that’s in me, I can’t tell you how proud I am of all the ways we’ve improved our trout stocking program and how contests like this are putting the world on notice that the Mountain State is one of the best places to fish in the world,” said Gov. Justice. “These trout are really something special and this contest is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. I want to encourage everyone to get their fishing license and participate in this incredible opportunity and experience all of the goodness and beauty West Virginia has to offer this fall.”



During the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 40 lakes and streams with 30,000 trout, 2,500 of which will be trophy-size rainbows raised at WVDNR hatcheries and the White Sulphur Springs Federal Hatchery. The WVDNR has a long standing cooperative relationship with the White Sulphur Springs Federal Hatchery to receive and stock surplus trout across the State.



Of the 2,500 trophy-size trout, 250 will be tagged with a special number. Anglers who reel in one of these tagged fish and submit a photo of their catch will receive a commemorative hat and certificate.



“I want to thank Gov. Justice for always thinking big when it comes to promoting our natural resources and all of the rich hunting and fishing opportunities we have to offer here in West Virginia,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Our new monster trout stocking program is just one of the incredible projects we’ve created under Gov. Justice’s leadership to not only improve the angling experience in West Virginia but make our state the envy of the angling community around the country and around the world.”



All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.



To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.