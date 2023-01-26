Gov. Justice announces new innovative websites to help distribute grants and infrastructure funds in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding.



The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants. This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location.



Additionally, there are resources such as grant writing tips and other training materials to help organizations successfully apply for funding.



It will also serve as a central resource for West Virginians to be connected with constituent services across state government, including, but not limited to: student financial aid, community development, and employment services, among others, so you have a person you can reach out to when you need help.



Other constituent resources include information on road maintenance, small business assistance, housing assistance, veterans and senior services, and public safety, all located conveniently for the benefit of all West Virginians.