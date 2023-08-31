Gov. Justice announces Omnis Fuel Technologies to invest $800 million in Pleasants County, West Virginia Power Plant

The coal-fired plant restarted the production of electricity Wednesday morning, saving more than 160 West Virginia jobs.



“I am so excited to make this announcement today,” Gov. Justice said. “For the first time ever, the Pleasants Power Plant, a coal-fired power plant, is taking new life right in front of our eyes. Today, I am here to share with you that Omnis Fuel Technologies has re-started the Pleasants Power Plant and is on the grid today.



“Coal is such an important part of our economy and our state’s history, and Omnis will use coal to produce hydrogen, graphite, and water vapor. They are going to more than double the amount of coal they need to operate the plant annually.”