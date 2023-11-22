Gov. Justice announces over $1.2 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,286,667 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to 43 projects statewide.



These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.



Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.



These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and Bureau of Justice Assistance. They are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).



Funds were awarded to the following:



Barbour County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Berkeley County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Cabell County Commission — $20,750

Funds will be used to combat the war on drugs and reduce incidents of violent crime.



City of Beckley — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Bridgeport — $30,000

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Bridgeport — $72,000

Funds will be used to combat the war on drugs and reduce incidents of violent crime.



City of Charleston — $29,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Charleston — $50,000

Funds will be used to combat the war on drugs and reduce incidents of violent crime.



City of Dunbar — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Morgantown — $15,000

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Nitro — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Ravenswood — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Ripley — $15,000

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Vienna — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Vienna — $25,000

Funds will be used to combat the war on drugs and reduce incidents of violent crime.



City of Williamstown — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



City of Winfield — $29,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Clay County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Doddridge County Commission — $34,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Hampshire County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Hancock County Commission — $29,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Hardy County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Harrison County Commission — $39,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Jefferson County Commission — $15,000

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Lewis County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Logan County Commission — $34,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Logan County Commission — $57,000

Funds will be used to combat the war on drugs and reduce incidents of violent crime.



Mineral County Commission — $39,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Mingo County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Monroe County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Morgan County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Ohio County Commission — $25,000

Funds will be used to combat the war on drugs and reduce incidents of violent crime.



Pleasants County Commission — $15,000

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Putnam County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Randolph County Commission — $34,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Randolph County Commission — $33,500

Funds will be used to combat the war on drugs and reduce incidents of violent crime.



Roane County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Upshur County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Village of Barboursville — $15,000

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Webster County Board of Education — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



Wood County Commission — $19,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.



WV State Police — $200,667

Funds will be used to combat the war on drugs and reduce incidents of violent crime.



Wyoming County Commission — $29,750

Funds will be used to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students in West Virginia schools.