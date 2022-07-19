Gov. Justice announces over $18.1 million in ARC grant awards for projects across West Virginia

MULTI-COUNTY

The EdVenture Group

$53,055

Simulated Workplace Leadership Series Project

The Simulated Workplace Leadership Series (SWLS) is a leadership development program designed to serve career and technical education (CTE) students within the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE)’s Simulated Workplace (SW) initiative. The project includes professional development for CTE instructors and training for CTE students in leadership skills and project management. Leadership and management skills will bolster the technical education students receive in CTE and better prepare them for post-secondary employment. The project will benefit approximately 270 CTE students in the ARC-designated distressed counties of Calhoun, Gilmer, Mingo, Nicholas, Roane, and Wyoming.



MULTI-COUNTY

Marshall University Research Corporation

$569,617

Building Removal and Renovation Initiative

The project will address abandoned, unused, and dilapidated buildings and properties in the 17 ARC-designated distressed counties in the state. Project activities will include identifying dilapidated properties in each county, evaluating the properties according to environmental conditions, remediation costs, and redevelopment potential, and ranking structures based upon the evaluation results. The project will create 17 county level assessments and provide a roadmap for demolition or revitalization activities in each county.



CALHOUN COUNTY

Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center

$2,500,000

Minnie Hamilton Sewer/Water Line Replacement

The project will replace the water and sewer lines at the Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center in Grantsville. The current water and sewer lines at the facility are deteriorating and beyond their useful life. The facility has suffered repeated failures due to obsolete water and sewer lines, resulting in closure of parts of the facility, hampering critical care services to the local public. Minnie Hamilton is the only critical access hospital and community health center serving Calhoun and Gilmer counties.



CALHOUN COUNTY

Pleasant Hill PSD

$2,500,000

Norman Ridge/Bull River Water Extension

The project will provide new water service to approximately 77 customers in the areas of Norman Ridge, Big Root Run Road, and Bull River Road in Calhoun County. Customers currently rely upon private wells or cisterns that provide poor quality or insufficient quantity of water. The project is in an ARC-designated distressed county. The USDA grant funds are fully committed to the project.



CLAY COUNTY

Clay County Commission

$2,964,995

Big Otter/Nebo/Walker Road Waterline Extension

The project will provide potable water to over 80 residences, businesses and churches along Route 16 the northern part of Clay County, including Big Otter, Nebo, and Walker Road. This project will provide increased fire service pressure to the Big Otter Elementary School, who currently provides their own fire suppression tank. The extension will also serve Walker Creek Farms, a resort with cabins, restaurant, and other amenities. Project complements tourism development from the Elk River Trail and is in an ARC-designated distressed county.



MCDOWELL COUNTY

Reconnecting McDowell

$65,335

Renaissance Village Equipment Installation Project

The project will provide funding to purchase and install kitchen equipment for a restaurant to be located on the first floor of Renaissance Village, a multi-use facility located in downtown Welch. The project will aid in revitalizing Welch and facilitate tourism development from the nearby Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Matching funds are being provided by the ARC Federal Co-Chair. The project is in an ARC-designated distressed county.



NICHOLAS COUNTY

City of Richwood

$2,750,000

Sanitary Sewer System Improvements Project

The project will replace existing sanitary infrastructure and wastewater treatment equipment in the City of Richwood, reducing inflow and infiltration and create a more reliable sanitary sewer system. This will serve the existing 841 customers and the reconnection of 621 sanitary sewer customers. This will also improve the water quality of the Cherry River. Project is in an ARC-designated distressed county.



WYOMING COUNTY

Town of Oceana

$2,000,000

Oceana Water System Upgrade, Phase II

The project will repair and replace Oceana’s water delivery system to reduce water loss and waste. Project will also include upgrades to the existing water treatment plant. Most of the town’s water system was installed over 70 years ago and has deteriorated and is at the end of its useful life. The project will reduce a very high level of water loss, benefiting approximately 1,172 customers, and is in an ARC-designated distressed county.