Gov. Justice announces over $18.6 million in ARC grant award recommendations for projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced over $18.6 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant funding recommendations for 11 projects across West Virginia.



The West Virginia Department of Economic Development administers the state’s Appalachian Regional Commisionprogram, which is a partnership of federal, state and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects.



The Governor’s recommendations will now be sent to ARC for final approval.



Projects recommended for ARC funding include:



West Virginia Department of Economic Development — $220,000

Consolidated Technical Assistance

The West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED), with ARC funding assistance, will continue the Consolidated Technical Assistance program. The grant allows WVDED to employ staff to provide technical assistance to ARC applicants and grantees, monitor and administer ongoing projects, draft and implement the West Virginia Development Plan, and operate the West Virginia Main Street and ON TRAC programs.



West Virginia Department of Economic Development — $250,000

Competitive Improvement Program

The project will provide training and consultation services to small and medium-sized firms in West Virginia to increase their competitiveness. The project will address a unique need for which no other funding sources are available. The results of these services will be more companies increasing the range of their market and market share and a commensurate increase in the number of jobs retained or created.



WV Rural Water Association — $213,186

Drinking Water and Wastewater Utility Training and Assistance

The project will provide personnel, equipment, and expertise in water and wastewater utility finance, management, and technical assistance targeted to 18 ARC-designated distressed counties and 15 ARC at-risk counties in the state. The types of assistance provided will include water and wastewater treatment and distribution system assistance, asset management, rate analysis, assistance with utility administration, and treatment plant operator assistance through apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship programs.



Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service District — $3,100,000

Ellison Ridge Waterline Extension

The project will upgrade existing water lines and extend public water service to new customers along Ellison Ridge Road in Summers, Raleigh, and Mercer Counties and along Joe Cooper Farm Road in Raleigh County. Currently, customers in the project area depend upon unreliable private wells that provide poor-quality water. The project will benefit 165 customers with reliable water and fire protection.



Gilmer County

Town of Sand Fork — $1,920,000

Sand Fork Sewer System Improvements

This is a request for additional ARC funding for $1,920,000 for the Town of Sand Fork Sewer System Improvements project. The request is due to delays in obtaining the necessary rights-of-way for the project, during which project costs have increased. The additional funds will bring the total ARC investment in the project to $3,420,000 and benefit 90 customers with improved or new wastewater service in an ARC-designated distressed county.



Webster County

Webster Springs Public Service District — $1,624,000

Webster Springs Sewer System Upgrade

The project will make necessary repairs to the Webster Springs Public Service District’s existing wastewater collection system and wastewater treatment plant. The system is experiencing significant inflow and infiltration due to aging pipes, plant components, and existing pumps at the end of their useful life. The project will reduce the frequency of untreated sewage entering local streams and benefit 655 existing customers with improved service.



Barbour County

City of Philippi — $2,640,000

City of Philippi Reservoir Raw Water Line

The project will install a water transmission line from a newly constructed reservoir to the City of Philippi. The project will provide the city, which provides water to most of Barbour County, with an auxiliary water source in case of drought or contamination of the primary water source. The project will benefit 1,603 existing customers in an ARC-designated distressed county.



Summers County

City of Hinton — $3,255,000

Hinton Combined Sewer Overflow Abatement Phase 2

The project will separate existing combined sewers in the Bellepoint area of Hinton in Wyoming County. The combined sewers contribute to excessive inflow and infiltration in Hinton’s system. This project is part of a multi-phase project and will benefit 1,249 existing customers in an ARC-designated distressed county.



McDowell County

Town of Davy — $1,062,000

Davy Source Water and Distribution System Upgrade

The project will upgrade the existing Town of Davy water treatment plant in McDowell County. Significant portions of the plant facility are deteriorating and have reached the end of their useful life. The project will provide more reliable and improved service to the town’s 174 customers in an ARC-designated distressed county.



Calhoun County

Mt. Zion Public Service District — $2,350,000

Mt. Zion Water System Improvements

The project will upgrade the existing Mt. Zion water distribution system in Calhoun County. The current system experiences significant unaccounted for water loss and frequent failures. The project will reduce maintenance costs and provide more reliable service for 495 existing customers.



Gauley River Public Service District — $2,000,000

Gauley Bridge Route 39 Water Line Replacement

The project will replace approximately 6 miles of water lines along Route 39 between Belva and Gauley Bridge in Fayette and Nicholas Counties. The existing water lines are near the end of their useful life and contribute to unaccounted water loss in the system. The project will include the installation of new fire hydrants and benefit approximately 1,291 existing customers.