Gov. Justice announces over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails grants, benefitting dozens of communities across state

BERKELEY COUNTY

City of Martinsburg – $1,078,202.50

North Queen Street Streetscape Improvements Phase 3

Construction of approximately 1,600 linear feet of sidewalk replacement along North Queen Street in Martinsburg.



BOONE COUNTY

City of Madison – $656,250.00

Madison Main Street Streetscape Phase 2

Design and construction of approximately 780 linear feet of replacement sidewalks along Main Street in Madison.



BROOKE COUNTY

Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners – $70,000.00

Panhandle Rail Trail Paving 2021

Asphalt paving of approximately 3,900 linear feet of the Panhandle Rail-Trail in Weirton.



CABELL COUNTY

Village of Barboursville – $933,665.00

Barboursville Pedestrian Bicycle Path

Construction of approximately 3,900 linear feet of a bicycle-pedestrian path along Park Road in Barboursville Park.



FAYETTE COUNTY

Babcock State Park – $350,000.00

Babcock State Park Narrow Gauge Recreational Trail Phase 3

Construction and rehabilitation of existing trail in Babcock State Park.



Babcock State Park – $350,000.00

Babcock State Park Sewell Trail Phase 2

Construction of approximately 4.5 miles of trail connection between New River Gorge Trail System and Babcock Trail System.



Town of Ansted – $50,000.00

Rich Creek Road Sidewalk Improvements

Design of sidewalk replacement along Rich Creek Road in Ansted.



GREENBRIER COUNTY

City of Ronceverte – $474,000.00

Ronceverte Main Street Sidewalks

Design and construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of replacement sidewalk along Main Street in Ronceverte.



JEFFERSON COUNTY

Corporation of Ranson – $390,520.00

Ranson 5th Avenue Connector Project

Construction of approximately 3,000 linear feet of new sidewalk along 5th Avenue in Ranson.



KANAWHA COUNTY

Town of Cedar Grove – $362,021.25

Cedar Grove Sidewalk Improvements Phases 1 & 2

Construction of new and replacement sidewalks and ramps on various streets throughout Cedar Grove.



MARSHALL COUNTY

City of Cameron – $187,365.00

Cameron Sidewalk Repair

Design and construction of sidewalk replacement in the downtown area of Cameron.



MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Commission – $50,000.00

Mercer County Courthouse Sidewalk Project

Design and construction of sidewalk replacement around the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.



MONONGALIA COUNTY

City of Morgantown – $300,000.00

Morgantown Pleasant Street Streetscape Phase 3

Construction of approximately 300 linear feet of replacement sidewalks and pedestrian lighting along Pleasant Street in Morgantown.



WVU-Facilities and Services – $300,000.00

WVU Campus Connector Path

Design of an approximately 1-mile connector path between WVU’s Evansdale and Downtown campuses in Morgantown.



MORGAN COUNTY

Town of Bath – $496,246.25

Bath Streetscape Phase 4B

Continuation of construction of new and replacement sidewalks, curbs, and lighting in various locations in Bath.



NICHOLAS COUNTY

City of Summersville – $450,000.00

Webster Road Sidewalk Construction

Construction of approximately 2,300 linear feet of new sidewalk along Webster Road in Summersville.



WETZEL COUNTY

Town of Hundred – $300.000.00

Hundred New Sidewalks

Design and construction for new sidewalks along US 250 within the Town of Hundred.



City of New Martinsville – $250,000.00

New Martinsville Bike Path Extension

Construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of bike/shared-use path along the Ohio River in New Martinsville.