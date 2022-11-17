Gov. Justice announces start of buck firearms season, return of Big Buck Photo Contest

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today reminded hunters that West Virginia’s buck firearms season will start Monday, Nov. 21 and that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps before the season starts if they want a chance to take an additional buck during the state’s most popular hunting season.



“West Virginia’s buck firearms season is an incredible time of year and one of the most exciting ways you can enjoy a hunting adventure and experience all of the outdoor goodness our beautiful state has to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “Whether you’re a lifelong hunter like me or just getting started, I want to encourage you to get into the woods in the next two weeks and join the thousands of hunters who have helped make this special season one of West Virginia’s most beloved and time-honored traditions.”



Resident hunters and non-resident hunters who want a chance to harvest an additional buck must purchase a Class RG or Class RRG stamp, respectively, at WVhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20. The two-week season will open Nov. 21 and run through Dec. 4.



Resident landowners may harvest an extra buck without purchasing an RG stamp if they are hunting on their own property. Nonresident hunters who own land in West Virginia are not exempt from purchasing a license or the extra buck stamp, even if hunting on their own property.



Hunters are reminded that they are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game online at WVhunt.com, at a license agent or by calling 1-844-WVCHECK. All deer harvested on Nov. 21-22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties must be brought to a designated biological game examination station. For more information, check page 14 of the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.



In eight counties and portions of two counties, hunters are required to take an antlerless deer before harvesting a second antlered deer. For more information, see pages 15, 20 and 22 in the 2022–2023 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov