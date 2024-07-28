Gov. Justice announces State of Emergency for all 55 counties due to dangerous drought conditions

“This drought has plagued West Virginia farmers, putting them at risk of losing everything,” Gov. Justice said. “We cannot and will not stand by and watch our hardworking farmers suffer from this severe lack of rain. We understand the immense stress and hardship this drought has caused. Right now, our Emergency Management Division is working tirelessly to secure disaster assistance for those in need. Until then, we are committed to doing everything we can to support our agricultural community during this challenging time.”