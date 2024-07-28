Gov. Justice announces State of Emergency for all 55 counties due to dangerous drought conditions

|CHARLESTON, WV — In an effort to support West Virginia’s farming community, Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties due to a prolonged shortage of rainfall that has caused dangerous drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates extreme, severe, and moderate drought conditions have impacted the entire state.
|“This drought has plagued West Virginia farmers, putting them at risk of losing everything,” Gov. Justice said. “We cannot and will not stand by and watch our hardworking farmers suffer from this severe lack of rain. We understand the immense stress and hardship this drought has caused. Right now, our Emergency Management Division is working tirelessly to secure disaster assistance for those in need. Until then, we are committed to doing everything we can to support our agricultural community during this challenging time.”
|With this proclamation, Gov. Justice has activated the Emergency Operations Plan, instructed personnel and resources to be ready to respond to any emergencies, and granted specific administrative powers to the Director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to ensure essential emergency services are provided efficiently.
This State of Emergency will remain in effect for thirty days unless terminated earlier by another proclamation.