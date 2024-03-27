Gov. Justice announces state’s biggest Gold Rush Giveaway

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the West Virginia Gold Rush will be bigger and better than ever this year and include five times the number of chances to win prizes when the popular trout stocking event returns for its seventh year on April 1.



“As a lifelong angler, there’s nothing that brings me more joy than to announce the return of this incredible event. The West Virginia Gold Rush not only showcases the breathtaking beauty of our natural landscapes but also highlights the world-class fishing opportunities our state offers,” Gov. Justice said. “From avid anglers to families looking for a fun outdoor activity, I want to encourage everyone to participate in this exciting event and help make this year’s Gold Rush the best one yet.”



This is the seventh annual Gold Rush, which had its inaugural stocking in April 2018. Since then, Gov. Justice has promoted the event by adding more golden rainbow trout, more stocking locations and more chances to win prizes.



“Gold Rush wouldn’t be what it is today without the leadership of Gov. Justice and his commitment to enhancing the angling experience in our state,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “As we celebrate the seventh anniversary of the Gold Rush, we look forward to seeing all of the ways this exciting event helps recruit the next generation of anglers and helps us keep West Virginia’s outdoor traditions alive and well for years to come.”



From April 1 to April 13, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock more than 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 68 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests. Stocking locations and details about the Gold Rush can be found at WVdnr.gov/goldrush.