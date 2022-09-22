Gov. Justice announces statewide Quail Stocking Initiative restoring Bobwhite Quail across West Virginia

Through this reintroduction effort, landowners, hunters, and bird watchers alike will once again be able to hear the familiar “bobwhite” whistle.



“We’re trying to bring back something that people have missed,” Gov. Justice said. “And for generations to come, if we’re able to bring quail back, people will get used to it and love it, and they’ll miss it if it ever leaves us again.”



Bobwhites live in coveys, which are groups of 5-30 birds. Their young are the size of bumblebees and are able to leave the nest about a day after hatching. Up to 3 hatchings, or clutches, can be produced before the season ends in October. Adult bobwhites are almost exclusively seed-eaters, consuming the seeds of grasses and other plants.



As part of the Governor’s Quail Stocking Initiative, the DNR has coordinated habitat restoration projects at seven of the state’s WMAs. DNR maintains nearly 100 WMAs all over the state, which provides visitors and residents with undisturbed hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation.



Bobwhite Quail have been stocked at the following locations:Burnsville Lake Wildlife Management Area Cross Creek Wildlife Management AreaFrozen Camp Wildlife Management AreaGreenbrier State ForestHuttonsville State Farm Wildlife Management AreaLaurel Lake Wildlife Management AreaPleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area”This idea was generated by our Governor because he had an extreme interest in this program,” Director of the West Virginia DNR Brett McMillion said. “This has been an exciting project, and we do believe that there will be some natural regeneration.”