Gov. Justice announces Stepping Stones receives $1.3 million to build fully inclusive playground at Mylan Park

|MORGANTOWN, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that SteppingStones received $1.3 million, which will be used to build a new state-of-the-art, fully inclusive playground at Mylan Park.
SteppingStones is dedicated to providing year-round recreation for children and adults with disabilities so that they can achieve their maximum level of independence.
|“Babydog and I are so excited to celebrate with you, because you are getting that new playground,” Gov. Justice said. “You deserve nothing but the best. You deserve a great place to play, laugh, and create memories with your friends, and this playground is going to provide just that. We are bringing this project across the finish line, and I couldn’t be happier.”
The playground complements the program’s existing resources, including an indoor recreation area and “Miracle Field,” a fully inclusive baseball and soccer facility.
|Gov. Justice first heard about the project when former West Virginia University head football coach Don Nehlen asked him for assistance.
“I’m so thankful Coach Nehlen reached out because these are the types of projects we need to be doing more of across West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “When we pull the rope together, we can accomplish anything.”