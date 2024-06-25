Gov. Justice announces Stepping Stones receives $1.3 million to build fully inclusive playground at Mylan Park

“Babydog and I are so excited to celebrate with you, because you are getting that new playground,” Gov. Justice said. “You deserve nothing but the best. You deserve a great place to play, laugh, and create memories with your friends, and this playground is going to provide just that. We are bringing this project across the finish line, and I couldn’t be happier.”



The playground complements the program’s existing resources, including an indoor recreation area and “Miracle Field,” a fully inclusive baseball and soccer facility.