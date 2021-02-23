2/23/2021

GOV. JUSTICE ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL TOWN HALL ON PLAN TO REPEAL STATE INCOME TAX

Also, Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks about COVID-19 to announce that he would be holding a virtual town hall following his briefing on Monday to answer West Virginians’ questions about his Personal Income Tax Repeal Proposal.

“One of the things that I proposed in my State of the State address was the elimination of our state income tax over time,” Gov. Justice said. “It will be an absolute net saving to us all and a real opportunity for those that are really struggling in our state to pull out of those struggles and get a job that will actually pay you more money.

“This is an opportunity for you to ask your questions to me and for me to be able to answer you directly,” Gov. Justice continued.

During the town hall later Monday afternoon, Gov. Justice announced that he would be hosting additional such events in the coming weeks to field more questions about his Personal Income Tax Repeal Proposal, beginning with another town hall this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.