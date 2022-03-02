Gov. Justice announces winners of 2022 Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) today announced the winners of the state’s third annual Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway.



The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2022 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December.



The resident grand prize is a combination hunting, trapping, and fishing lifetime license.



Other prizes include $200 West Virginia State Parks gift cards, Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets with a three-night lodge stay, two-night cabin stays at West Virginia State Parks, and gift bags with exclusive merchandise.



Giveaway winners are listed below and will be contacted by the WVDNR to arrange delivery of prizes.