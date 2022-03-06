GOV. JUSTICE APPOINTS BRETT MCMILLION AS WVDNR DIRECTOR

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Brett W. McMillion as Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.



“I congratulate Brett in every way,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve taken my time with this selection because I really believe that – with how important our natural resources are to our state – the selection of who is going to head up the DNR is a tremendously important decision.



“I am very, very confident that I’m selecting the right man for the job,” Gov. Justice continued. “Brett has done an incredible job as the Deputy Chief of our State Parks system. I know he’ll do a wonderful job as our DNR Director.”



A native of Nettie, McMillion graduated from Richwood High School and earned his degree in Parks and Recreation from West Virginia University.



Over the past 25 years, McMillion has served in administrative roles with Panther State Forest, Bluestone State Park, and Pipestem Resort State Park, before taking on the role of Deputy Chief of West Virginia State Parks.



“I am incredibly appreciative of Governor Justice for appointing me to the exciting and important role of Director of the Division of Natural Resources,” McMillion said. “I’ve been privileged to spend my entire career – over a quarter of a century – working outdoors in West Virginia, so I understand just how important our natural resources are to our state’s economy and our efforts to market ourselves to the world.



“I’m proud to carry the torch and am eager to get to work advancing the great work the WVDNR has accomplished since Governor Justice took office,” McMillion continued. “Working closely with our Department of Tourism, State Parks, and Governor Justice, we will continue promoting the world-class outdoor recreation destinations we’re blessed with in West Virginia.”



Over the past five years, more than $151 million has been invested in West Virginia state parks and forests for much needed repairs and significant improvement projects, vastly increasing their appeal as desirable tourism and vacation destinations. In the same time, West Virginia has expanded its state-owned hunting lands by an additional 85,896 acres and has improved its fish stocking methods to allow hunters and anglers from around the world more opportunities to enjoy West Virginia’s unmatched wildlife opportunities.



Hunting and fishing license revenue has increased for three straight years and is currently at its highest point in more than 20 years. Additionally, state parks revenue for 2021 is now 52% higher than it was in 2017.



Former Director of the WVDNR, Steve McDaniel, announced his retirement and transition to a senior advisor role earlier this year.



McMillion and his wife live in Oak Hill. They have two adult children; a daughter who works as a middle school history teacher and a son who serves as a West Virginia State Trooper.

##