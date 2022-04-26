Gov. Justice appoints Charles Lorensen to West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Charles O. Lorensen to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals for a term of six-and-a-half years.

Lorensen boasts a distinguished career in public service, including as Chief of Staff for Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Revenue, and Commissioner of the West Virginia State Tax Department.

Lorensen is currently a Member of Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC. He has previously worked as General Counsel for Stonerise Healthcare LLC and an Associate and Member at Jackson Kelly PLLC.

The appointment comes after the Governor received a letter of resignation from Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling, who Gov. Justice appointed in December 2021.

After several prior attempts over many years failed to establish such a court in West Virginia, the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals was successfully created during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session by the passage of Senate Bill 275, which was signed into law by Gov. Justice in April 2021.

A total of 19 individuals applied to fill the seat.

The newly appointed judge must be confirmed by the West Virginia Senate.

Once the confirmation process is complete, the panel of judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.

Lorensen’s term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2028.

Click here to learn more about the WV Intermediate Court of Appeals (via courtswv.gov)