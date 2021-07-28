Gov. Justice appoints Cochrane as judge for Twenty-seventh Court Circuit serving Wyoming County

CHARLESTON, WV – (WWNR) Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Michael M. Cochrane, of Pineville, WV, to the Twenty-seventh Judicial Circuit, which serves Wyoming County. Cochrane is set to fill the seat that was vacated by the retirement of Judge Warren R. McGraw.

Click here to view appointment letter

Cochrane has been a licensed attorney in West Virginia since 2000, most recently as the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney. Cochrane graduated from the Mississippi College School of Law and Marshall University. Prior to becoming an attorney, Cochrane was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1985-1989.

Cochrane resides in Pineville.