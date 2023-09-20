Gov. Justice appoints Hollis T. Lewis to 57th District seat in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Hollis T. Lewis to the West Virginia House of Delegates 57th District, which serves Kanawha County, replacing Doug Skaff, who resigned earlier this month.



“I know Hollis will do a great job,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m really proud to be able to appoint him, and we wish him the very best.”



A native of Charleston’s Westside, Lewis graduated from West Virginia State University, where he lettered in football and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He then attended law school at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



“First, I would like to thank God for filling me with vision and purpose,” Lewis said. “I look forward to serving the communities that make up the 57th District and the State of West Virginia. I would like to thank Governor Jim Justice for the appointment. In addition, I would like to thank the Kanawha Democratic Executive Committee, former Delegate Doug Skaff, Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr, Jonathan Frazier, Woody Wood, Delegate Mike Pushkin, and everyone who has been a part of this process.”



Since returning to Charleston in 2013, Lewis has held several positions, including Kanawha County Magistrate and adjunct professor at West Virginia State University.



In addition, Lewis is a very active community member. He has previously been a volunteer football coach, sits on several boards, including Charleston Urban Renewal Authority and the Clay Center, and is an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Member.



He is married to Dr. Elisha Lewis, and they have four daughters.