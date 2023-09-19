Gov. Justice appoints Jeremy Jones as State Forester

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Jeremy C. Jones as State Forester and Director of the West Virginia Division of Forestry.



Jones is a West Virginia native and a graduate of West Virginia University. He has over 20 years of experience with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, beginning as a Service Forrester in Roane County. Most recently, he served as Assistant State Forester-Fire for the division.



Jones steps into the position following the retirement of former West Virginia Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover.



“I am honored to continue to serve the West Virginia Division of Forestry through this new role and thank Gov. Justice for this opportunity,” Jones said. “I am excited to lead the agency into the future.”



Established in 1909 as a declaration of the state government for the need of forest protection and research, the West Virginia Division of Forestry protects and conserves forest resources in the nation’s third most forested state.



For more information, visit www.WVforestry.com.