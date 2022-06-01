Gov. Justice appoints Kelly Gilmore Codispoti as judge for Seventh Judicial Circuit serving Logan County

“I am honored and humbled to have been appointed to this incredibly important position by Governor Justice,” Gilmore Codispoti said. “I am very excited to continue to serve the people of Logan County and the State of West Virginia as a Circuit Judge.”



Gilmore Codispoti has practiced law in West Virginia for 41 years. Much of her career work has taken place as a Family Court Judge in Logan County for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, a position which she currently holds, and has held since its inception, making her the first Family Court Judge in Logan County.



She has also served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Logan County, Public Defender for Logan County, Child Support Enforcement Attorney for Logan and Mingo counties under DHHR, and as a private practice attorney in Logan.



Gilmore Codispoti graduated in 1980 from the Ohio Northern University College of Law and in 1977 from West Virginia University.



She and her family live in Logan.