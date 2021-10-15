Gov. Justice appoints Mark Scott as Cabinet Secretary for Department of Administration

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Mark Scott as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Administration.

Scott, who currently serves as the president of the Randolph County Commission, worked in the insurance business in north central West Virginia for 27 years before his retirement from the private sector.

His appointment will be effective on Nov. 1, 2021.

“Mark is a very, very qualified man and I’m really confident that he’s going to bring some real ideas and real juice to the position and he’ll do a wonderful job,” Gov. Justice said.

Scott will step into the role following former Administration Secretary Allan McVey’s recent appointment as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner.

“Allan McVey was great as Secretary, too, and I’m thrilled we retained him as our Insurance Commissioner,” Gov. Justice said. “He continues to do fabulous work for us.”

Mary Jane Pickens will continue serving as Acting Secretary of the Department of Administration until Scott’s appointment becomes effective.