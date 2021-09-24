Gov. Justice appoints McVey as State Insurance Commissioner, Pickens as Acting Secretary of Administration

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has announced that he has appointed Allan L. McVey as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner.



McVey has served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Administration since January 2019. McVey previously served as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner from March 2017 until his appointment as Secretary of Administration.



McVey fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Jim Dodrill.



Gov. Justice also announced today that he has appointed Mary Jane Pickens as Acting Secretary of the Department of Administration.



Pickens has served as Deputy Secretary of Administration since January 2015, except for a period from February 2016 to January 2017 when she served as Acting Secretary of Administration.



In addition, Pickens has served as Executive Director of the State’s Board of Risk and Insurance Management (BRIM) since January 2015.