Gov. Justice appoints Robert Ilderton as judge for Ninth Family Court Circuit serving Logan County

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Robert M. Ilderton, of Logan, WV, to the Ninth Family Court Circuit serving Logan County.



Click here to view appointment letter



Ilderton is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Judge Kelly Gilmore Codispoti following her appointment by Gov. Justice as a judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit on June 1, 2022.



Ilderton has 19 years of legal experience in both private practice and public service. Since 2017, Ilderton has maintained a private practice in Logan providing legal representation in the areas of family law, criminal defense, and personal injury. Prior to that he was a partner at Abraham & Ilderton, PLLC, in Logan. Ilderton also served as the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Logan County and as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Eric H. O’Briant, Judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit.



Ilderton graduated from Capital University Law School and from West Virginia State University.



Outside the practice of law, Ilderton is a tenured youth sports coach. He is currently a coach and administrator for the Logan Boys Basketball Buddy League and has also coached Girls AAU and the Logan All Girls Basketball League.



Ilderton and his wife reside in Logan and have three children.