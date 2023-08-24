Gov. Justice appoints Stephanie Abraham as judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Stephanie Abraham, of Kanawha County, West Virginia, to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Kanawha County. She is set to fill the seat vacated by Judge Duke Bloom, who retired from the bench effective June 30, 2023.



Abraham has a career in civil litigation, corporate matters, and representing governmental agencies. She served as a staff member for a former Republican United States Congressman and is a small-business owner. She’s represented school boards, county commissions, and government agencies. Most recently, she served as the General Counsel to the West Virginia State Board of Education.



Abraham graduated from Syracuse University in 2000 and from the University of Maryland Law School in 2003.



Outside the practice of law, Abraham previously served on the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors and taught business law at the college.



Abraham lives in South Charleston with her husband and two sons.