Gov. Justice appoints Todd Kirby as Circuit Judge of the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Todd Kirby to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Raleigh County. He fills the seat vacated by Judge Robert Burnside’s retirement.



Kirby received degrees in Political Science and International Studies from Marshall University. He graduated with his Juris Doctorate from Liberty University School of Law in Lynchburg, VA, and has owned and operated his own law firm in Beckley since 2011.



Kirby was raised in Fairdale by his parents, Stephen and Beverly Kirby. He currently resides in Beckley with his wife and two children.