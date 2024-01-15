Gov. Justice appoints Tom Clark to 48th District seat in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Tom Clark to the West Virginia House of Delegates 48th District, which serves Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Webster counties, replacing Caleb Hanna, who resigned earlier this month.



“Congratulations to Tom and welcome to the House of Delegates,” Gov. Justice said. “Tom is filling the seat of Caleb Hanna, who is a really, really good man. I know Tom will follow in Caleb’s footsteps and do a fabulous job serving the people of Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Webster counties.”



Tom retired from the US Department of Labor in 2016. He exited as the Staff Assistant to the District Manager for the Mine Safety and Health Administration in District 4.



He was also a business owner in Webster County for over 30 years, owning and managing two local newspapers and an Exxon distributorship.



Tom served the past 13 months as President of the Webster County Commission and has a degree in Occupational Development.