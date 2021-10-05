Gov. Justice appoints Wriston as Secretary of Transportation, Commissioner of Highways

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Jimmy Wriston, P.E., as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).

In addition to this appointment, Wriston will also serve as Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

Wriston has served as the Deputy Secretary of the WVDOT and Deputy Commissioner of the WVDOH since 2019.

“Jimmy has been a driving force behind our efforts to transform the DOT into an agency that prioritizes road maintenance and always goes above and beyond to get the job done,” Gov. Justice said. “Since he was named Deputy Secretary, our Department of Transportation has completed more maintenance work than at any time on record. He embodies the can-do attitude of our rejuvenated DOT, and I have all the confidence in the world that he will do an excellent job in this incredibly important role as our Transportation Secretary.”

​​Wriston steps into this leadership role with 25 years of experience at the West Virginia Department of Transportation under his belt. He began his career at the WVDOT in September 1996, working for the Bridge Department for District 9 in Lewisburg, WV. He moved to the Engineering Division in 2004 as a project manager before becoming a regional engineer in 2005. For the next 12 years, Wriston served as the WVDOT’s Chief Transportation Engineer and Special Program Manager. Then, in 2019, Gov. Justice appointed Wriston as Acting Commissioner of the WVDOH, a position he held until the appointment of Byrd White.



Wriston’s appointment as Transportation Secretary is effective immediately.​