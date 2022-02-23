Gov. Justice approves award of Cheat River Bridge project on Corridor H

Currently, 123 miles of Corridor H are open to traffic in West Virginia, with 31 miles left to open, including 10.9 miles that are under active construction. To date, an estimated $1.93 billion has been spent on Corridor H, with an estimated $1.10 billion-worth of work remaining.



“In our infrastructure package, we have $2 billion set aside for rural service transportation,” Senator Capito added. “This is a project that I created so that our highway dollars and our special grant dollars are not getting eaten up by these huge urban projects that take billions and billions of dollars, and still leave rural America behind. Within that is $500 million set aside for new rural programs for Appalachian highway systems at 100% – that means no match. So I’m always trying to think of ways that we can push this as quickly as we can.”



The completion of Corridor H has been in the works for decades, but stalled out years ago. However, when Gov. Justice took office and instituted his Roads To Prosperity program, additional funding began to be secured and work on the corridor picked back up.



“If you go back just five or six years ago, working with Governor Justice, he said then that Corridor H was the most important highway project he wanted to do in West Virginia,” Congressman McKinley said.