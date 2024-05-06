Gov. Justice awards funding for new hospitality degree programs at New River Community and Technical College

Gov. Justice announced that New River Community and Technical College is receiving $3.5 million to create three new hospitality-related degree programs including outdoor recreation, culinary arts, and aviation maintenance. These new programs are part of a larger initiative to build a tourism workforce to keep up with the industry’s rapid growth.



“It’s been just incredible to watch as our tourism industry has grown in recent years,” Gov. Justice said. “Now it’s time that we focus on making sure we have the jobs to support this growth, and that our people have the programs they need to succeed in West Virginia. The future is incredibly bright. It is just great to be here today talking to students who are realizing this growth and to hear their excitement for successful careers in West Virginia’s growing tourism economy.”



New data from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission projects that West Virginia will have more than 21,000 annual job openings in the leisure and hospitality sector through 2030. This announcement is just one of the many steps being taken to ensure our workforce is ready for this rapid growth.