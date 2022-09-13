Gov. Justice awards over $16.8 million in VOCA grants; funding replenished after federal cuts last year

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state.
Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network’s One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston.
VOCA funds provide direct services like counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.
This year, the amount of VOCA funds available in West Virginia has been replenished to pre-pandemic levels. Last year, the federal government drastically slashed these funds until Gov. Justice awarded supplemental funding to bridge the gap.
“I’m glad to see that we’re back to where we should be in terms of funding for this incredibly important program that provides funds to help West Virginians who are the victims of some of the worst crimes imaginable,” Gov. Justice said. “It was wrong of the federal government to make the cuts they did last year, but we stepped up to the plate as we always do. We filled the hole last year with additional funding. That said, I’m happy to be moving forward at 100% once again, because our people deserve it.”
The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network provides statewide guidance and support for the 21 child advocacy centers throughout West Virginia.
“We cannot thank Governor Justice enough for prioritizing WV’s most vulnerable citizens – child victims of crime. His action will bridge a monetary gap created by a federal funding shortfall. Without the state’s supplemental, local Child Advocacy Centers would have faced 66% cuts to their federal awards, disrupting critical services to more than 4,700 kids served annually. We are grateful for this investment made in children’s healing,” said Kate Flack, CEO of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network.
Funds are awarded from the Office for Victims of Crime, the Office of Justice Programs of the U.S. Department of Justice. These funds are administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services section.
|Funds were awarded to the following:
A Child’s Place CASA
$47,337.00
Barbour County Commission
$41,159.00
Branches Domestic Violence Shelter
$678,753.00
Burlington United Methodist Family Services
$80,783.00
Cabell County Commission
$219,015.00
CAMC Health Education & Research Institute
$284,416.00
CASA for Children
$196,446.00
CASA of the Eastern Panhandle
$350,437.00
CASA of Marion County
$97,505.00
CASA for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit
$91,285.00
CHANGE, Inc (CAC)
$124,860.00
CHANGE, Inc (DV)
$57,569.00
Child and Youth Advocacy Center
$212,734.00
Child Protect of Mercer County
$146,000.00
ChildLaw Services
$164,370.00
Children’s Home Society of WV
$184,264.00
City of Charleston
$30,685.00
Comprehensive Women’s Service Council
$564,072.00
CONTACT Huntington
$553,670.00
Cornerstone Family Interventions
$152,406.00
Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center
$673,041.00
Family Counseling Connection
$287,081.00
Family Crisis Center
$335,276.00
Family Crisis Intervention Center of Region V
$367,512.00
Family Refuge Center
$561,377.00
Family Service of Goodwill Industries
$111,240.00
Greenbrier County Commission PA
$43,172.00
Greenbrier County Commission Sheriff
$47,229.00
Hancock County Commission
$159,258.00
Harmony House
$176,956.00
Harmony Mental Health
$285,081.00
Harrison County CASA Program
$124,955.00
Harrison County Child Advocacy Center
$336,533.00
HOPE Inc. Task Force on Domestic Violence
$584,476.00
Jackson County Commission
$38,943.00
Jefferson County Commission
$110,568.00
Just for Kids
$308,329.00
Kanawha County Commission Prosecutor
$61,185.00
Kanawha County Commission Sheriff
$106,597.00
Legal Aid of West Virginia
$759,441.00
Logan County Child Advocacy Center
$170,604.00
Logan County Commission PA
$51,702.00
Logan County Commission Sheriff
$37,827.00
Marion County Children’s Advocacy Center
$165,299.00
Marion County Commission
$60,320.00
Mason County Commission
$45,350.00
Mercer County Commission
$223,834.00
Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates Program
$135,764.00
Mingo County Commission PA
$31,691.00
Mingo County Commission Sheriff
$25,895.00
Monongalia Child Advocacy Center
$262,672.00
Monongalia County Commission
$116,302.00
Monongalia County Youth Services Center
$178,858.00
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
$48,162.00
Mountain CAP of West Virginia
$85,466.00
Nicholas County Family Resource Network
$113,083.00
Ohio County Commission
$39,215.00
Preston County Commission
$44,205.00
Putnam County Commission PA
$56,276.00
Putnam County Commission Sheriff
$36,528.00
Randolph County Children’s Advocacy Center
$115,027.00
Randolph County Commission
$46,028.00
Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center
$717,304.00
REACHH Family Resource Center
$68,180.00
Roane County Commission
$27,552.00
STOP Abusive Family Environments
$421,714.00
Stop the Hurt
$81,265.00
TEAM for West Virginia Children
$509,821.00
The Children’s Listening Place
$227,273.00
Tug Valley Recovery Shelter Association
$189,323.00
Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center
$271,854.00
Upshur County Commission
$37,110.00
Voices for Children
$102,461.00
West Virginia Child Advocacy Network
$209,346.00
West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence
$250,366.00
West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
$123,484.00
West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services
$263,310.00
Wetzel County Commission CAC
$82,977.00
Women’s Aid in Crisis
$696,823.00
Wood County Commission
$73,436.00
Wyoming County Commission
$31,440.00
Young Women’s Christian Association of Wheeling
$273,367.00
YWCA of Charleston, West Virginia
$320,673.00