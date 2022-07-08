Gov. Justice awards over $871,000 in grants to improve response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking

Funds were awarded to the following:



STATEWIDE

Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

$290,190.00

These funds will be used to improve responses for rural victims and survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking by changing individual and organizational attitudes, norms, and practices through coordination, training, communication, and technology.



West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc.

$304,387.00

These funds will be used to improve system responses for rural victims and survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking by changing individual and organizational attitudes, norms, and practices through coordination, training, communication, and technology.



West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute

$277,257.00

These funds will be used to develop policies, programs, data collection systems, police training, coordination of tracking systems, educate judges and court-related personnel, and provide technical assistance and equipment to police departments, prosecutors, courts, and tribal jurisdictions. Funds will also help to develop, enhance, and maintain protection order registries.